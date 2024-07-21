Harassment | HS readers tell how they are harassed – “It would be easier to tell where I haven’t experienced harassment”

In the shop, on the bus, in a bar, at parties, on the street, at school, at the workplace, in the swimming pool. There doesn’t seem to be a place where women haven’t been harassed.
As one woman who responded to Helsingin Sanomat’s harassment survey sums it up:
“It would be easier to tell where I have NOT experienced harassment or harassment, because the list would be very short. Home. Or, in fact, you have to brush it off too: I’ve also experienced it at home.”
Woman, 59, Lahti
