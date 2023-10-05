The British newspaper “Daily Mail” reported on Thursday that this female soldier was repeatedly harassed by a British army officer.

It quoted the soldier’s mother as saying that the latter did not want to report the sexual harassment to the military authorities, so as not to be seen as a “problem maker.”

Gisele Louise Beck (19 years old) was serving in the British Army Artillery.

The newspaper reported that the soldier committed suicide after “a period that witnessed intense undesirable behavior” by her commander, who is currently facing a discharge order from the army, according to a military investigation that was opened following her death.

The investigation did not reveal many details, as it kept most of them secret, and it also concealed the identity of the officer accused of harassment.

The report includes a group of letters that the female soldier who committed suicide addressed to her direct supervisor, who was accused of harassment, giving a horrific picture of her deteriorating psychological state and her desperate attempt to stop him and stop harassing her, according to the newspaper.

The mother said that her daughter showed the family these messages 4 days before she committed suicide.