Harassment Coaches are bullied and harassed, and the perpetrator is often the child’s guardian: “Yes, that’s the behavior of adults that pulls you quiet”

Coaches are bullied and harassed and the perpetrator is often the guardian of the child being coached. This is a silent problem that is difficult to address. There are few means. “Parents are blurred by the idea that if the hall is to be threatened, then they will go to another’s place of work to rampage.”

For subscribers

Ari Pusa HS

Swimming coach Helena Toivainen hopes that the children’s parents will better understand the value of the coach.­

Can this more directly say no more?

“Some of the coaches have been pulled straight into the log. The topic has been a bit dark, ”says the Executive Director of Espoo Scaffolding Olli-Pekka Lintula.

Lintula leads one of Finland’s largest gymnastics clubs, with 2,500 members and about 20 people paid for coaching. Lintula is the coach’s supervisor.