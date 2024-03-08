Harassment at work: 88% of women who suffer it according to data from the 6come6 6libera Observatory do not make a formal complaint

According to Istat, 81% of women who suffer harassment and violence in the workplace do not file a formal complaint. A percentage that even rises to 88% according toObservatory 6come6 6free which this morning organized a conference in the Chamber of Deputies, in Rome, on the topic “Harassment and violence at work: politics and businesses compared”.



Second Dhebora Mirabelli, president of the Observatory, 18% of workers witness harassment in the workplace and a third of harassed women say that colleagues were present. “There is a real problem of extremely important silence” Mirabelli specifies. 50% of the testimonies collected concern verbal harassment. This all happens in 80% of cases during working hours and approximately 90% of the time in the workplace. The data is alarming because it highlights that targeted corporate prevention and contrast policies could really make a difference. When victims decide to turn to a superior, 63% report receiving understanding, 30% expressed disbelief and only 7% took concrete action. This is because the majority of employers invite them to contact the authorities and do not consider the possibility of equipping themselves with internal tools and bodies responsible for solving the problem, as required by the civil code even before ratified international standards such as the ILO International Convention n. .190 and Recommendation n.206, which entered into force in Italy on 29 October 2022 and whose implementation decrees are still awaited today.”

L'Observatory www.6libera.org has started monitoring the phenomenon in Italian companies through questionnaires administered to workers and managers and will present it in its entirety at the end of the year. In just 3 months of investigation with a first pilot experimentation in the companies involved, the following data were recorded: only 6% of the female victims talk about it in the company. A fact made even more serious by the fact that even today the true extent of the phenomenon is not known. “This is a cultural problem of which politicians, social partners and companies do not have precise knowledge – he states Dhebora Mirabelli – There is a need for qualified monitoring systems to understand and shed light on the different aspects of the phenomenon and plan ad hoc company tools and interventions capable of becoming part of acquired company policies such as those included in the TU on security. We ask the government to quickly conclude the reform process of the Consolidated Law on safety with the effective transposition of the international guidelines and instruments ratified in Italy with law no. 4 of 2021 to provide answers to ethical and socially responsible companies and guarantee effective protection to working women involved; but above all we hope that the social partners and the recipients of these rules will be listened to”.

The Hon. Tilde Minasi, member of the Tenth Permanent Labor Commission and of the Commission of inquiry into femicidereported on the work currently under discussion in the competent commissions regarding the updating of the legislation on violence and harassment against women, including those relating to those that occur in the workplace.

Harassment at work also has an impact on GDP. Second Francesco Napoli, Vice President of Confapi, Confederation of Italian small and medium-sized enterprises,” if we work together to promote more inclusive labor policies capable of protecting women from all forms of discrimination, there would be positive returns on female participation in the world of work and, therefore, on the GDP which could record a growth of between 8% and 12%”. “The commitment of companies must be concrete and tangible. We need to work on codes of conduct, train employees, the company is a key factor for inclusive working environments. Women should achieve economic independence and be supported by policies capable of reconciling life and work.”

Bruno Di Pietro, general manager of Interprofessional Fund for small and medium-sized enterprisesillustrated the notice which introduces for the first time, both for the FAPI and for the training funds operating in Italy, a reward strategy for companies that provide training on these topics.

Second Daniela Fumarola, deputy general secretary of the CISL, we shouldn't talk about these issues only when March 8th approaches. “There is a psychological and economic dependence of the woman on her tormentor. Women must be given the opportunity to enter and remain in the job market. Welfare must be family-wide, men and women, it must be equal, The cultural approach is complicated to implement but the role of the union is essential to promote a culture of legality. The CISL has activated offices and training precisely on this.”

The President of Conflavoro, Roberto Capobiancocongratulates the 6come6.6libera Association and hopes for synergies and useful discussions to strengthen and promote a support network for businesses and workers, through the systematization of best practices initiated by Conflavoro, Confapi and the 6libera.org Observatory .

Mirella Cristina, equal opportunities expert, former member of the Justice Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, spoke about the figure of equality advisors, a point of reference in the area for those who want to report harassment at work. “There is a lack of training, employers often do not have the adequate training to understand if their employees are mobbing other workers” declared the Hon. Christina.

Preventing this violence will also bring benefits for companies, he explained Maria Pia Giulia Turiello, criminologist and coordinator of the investigation into the safety of workers at the Observatory. “Violence has very serious consequences both on the victim and on the company itself which may find itself faced with unexpected costs, damage to its image and drops in production”.

Luana Martucci, deputy general secretary of Siulp Rome, recounted his experience in the police union. “Employers are often unaware of the harassment, we need to raise awareness in the chain of command, because harassed workers turn directly to the union. There is also a communication problem” said Martucci.

Manuela Maffiotti, vice president of the National Association of Labor Consultantsfocused on the tools to encourage good practices to prevent harassment and violence at work and the consequences that these phenomena have on workers and company organisation.

Antonella Barillà, expert on the UNI Pdr 125:2022 “Gender Equality Certification System”, explained that the certification is a push to encourage companies to adopt equality policies including those relating to the prevention and combating of harassment and violence at work. “The objective of the certification is to create a working environment that is fair, inclusive and respectful of the dignity of female workers”.

The conference closes onHon. Pietro Pittalis Vice President of the Justice Commission of the Chamber of Deputies with the hope that ethical and socially responsible companies that with courage and pragmatism have implemented pilot implementation interventions can be increasingly numerous and set an example for the Italian productive entrepreneurial system.

He moderated the conference the Rai journalist Isabella Schiavone.

