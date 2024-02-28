Harassment at Sapienza, the testimonies of the victims. 30% of students consider it an unsafe place

The cases of harassment on female students at the University Wisdom of Rome multiply and appear testimonials. Now several girls have decided to come out of the closet and from a survey internal data emerges dramatic, the cases would not be 13 in 2023 but many more. “I am 130 female students were harassed“. The stories of the alleged victims reported by La Repubblica and Fanpage. “I know that a professor committed violence against a girl but she did not file a complaint. During an exam she cried at the outcome and he he put his hand on her leg telling her that everything was fine and that if she wanted they could talk about it in his office. It's a very serious thing.” The results of the questionnaire also estimated how 29.6 percent of people do not feel safe inside the university.

But there would be much more than this, different studentsin fact, they also reported another case relating to a professor who questioned remotely. “He masturbated – they say – during a remote oral exam and still teaches the same subject and does oral exams“. And also that of a professor of Latin who “insulted a student before the question” telling her “to shut up and that it was bad luck to the trend”. But there are cases multiple and the students have now decided to tell everything. There are also many episodes characterized by discrimination of gender towards trans students and abuse of power by teachers. From the questionnaire it emerges “a great feeling of fear“.