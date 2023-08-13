The Ministry of Family, Women, Childhood and the Elderly responded urgently to the report submitted by the girl, whose name was not revealed, to the security services.

The ministry said in a statement that “the delegate for child protection in Gabes immediately made a commitment to a 16-year-old girl who had contacted the security services on Friday to notify her of her detention and ill-treatment by her mother and boyfriend, according to her testimonies.”

The statement added: “The field verification of the data was immediately confirmed, and it was found that the victim was accompanied by her sister and her minor brother, and she was detained and tied with a chain around her neck, locked with an iron lock, and she showed traces of violence at the level of her hands and feet.”

The ministry confirmed that the victim “told the child protection delegate that she had been assaulted with extreme violence by her mother and her elderly friend, who sexually harassed her on many occasions, according to her statements.”

The Public Prosecution authorized the security authority in charge of the matter to keep the mother, summon her boyfriend for investigation, and initiate a search report on the subject of detention and ill-treatment of a minor.

The ministry’s statement indicated that “given the necessity of not separating the three brothers, the brother (8 years) and the second sister (10 years), and the impossibility of accommodating them in the Social Welfare Center in Sidi Bouzid, considering that it accepts only females, the competent child protection delegate decided pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 45 of the Hemaya magazine The child was deposited with one of their family members, who accepted to shelter them in conditions that guarantee their safety and psychological balance until their situation is considered within the framework of the threatened childhood session scheduled for next Monday with the family judge.”

The ministry indicated that “a female psychologist was assigned to take care of the three brothers and refer a detailed and urgent report to the child protection representative.”