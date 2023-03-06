Andalusia, Extremadura, Castilla-La Mancha and Castilla y León allow competitions to bully and demolish calves by horsemen armed with poles, despite the fact that their regional animal protection laws prohibit violence against cattle. Thousands of people attend these championships held on private farms to see how the calves are injured or die at the hands of the horsemen in competitions subsidized by the equestrian federations and the regional governments, Provincial Councils and Town Halls.

In the events, the riders chase the calves in a prolonged pursuit at the maximum speed possible during more than 500 meters of race, until they stick their rods with spikes and cause the animals to fly and fall, ending up badly injured or dead. . The more spectacular the crash, the more points the riders score.

The violence and mistreatment suffered by the calves in these tournaments -considered equestrian sport in these four communities- persists and the autonomies encourage them with public money. Andalusia defends that it is legal, Castilla y León affirms that it will now study if it violates its animal welfare law, Castilla-La Mancha hides behind the fact that the equestrian federation organizes the tournaments and is not responsible for the possible violation of its law and Extremadura alleges that it does not recognize it as a sport and, therefore, does not know if it violates its own animal protection law. Some 7,000 people attend these competitions each year, according to estimates by the four federations. On the internet you can watch numerous videos.

National Law 32/2007 obliges the Administrations to ensure that animals “do not suffer useless pain, suffering or damage” and considers it a very serious offense “non-compliance with the obligations required by animal protection regulations, when the intention to provoke their torture or death”. The organizers of the tournaments must have a tractor with a shovel at the end of the slide – where the cattle are harassed – to collect the corpses or animals with fractures.

It is possible that the competition will be banned soon in Andalusia. Two years ago, the Cádiz Prosecutor’s Office alerted the Andalusian Government (PP) that these activities violated its Law 11/2003 on the protection of animals and State Law 32/2007. Before, in 2018, its own Department of Animal Health had already warned that the attacks suffered by animals contravened the norm, but the Andalusian Government turned a deaf ear on both occasions. Given the inaction of the Board, now the Andalusian Lawyers for Animal Defense association has denounced the Executive in contentious-administrative justice for not prohibiting these competitions.

Lola García, president of the Andalusian Lawyers Association for Animal Defense, last Friday in Seville. PACO BRIDGES

“It is evident that it has nothing to do with sport, it lacks values ​​and it is only about having fun doing damage. Tame animals are used and it is alien to bullfighting, so they cannot be exempted from the law. The Administration must be removed from its comfortable position of looking the other way in cases of institutionalized animal abuse”, criticizes Lola García, president of the association of complainant lawyers.

After its criminal investigation into the contests, the Prosecutor’s Office verified that it was not bullfighting cattle but tame calves raised for meat consumption, but it did not observe the crime of animal abuse by the riders, as they rely on a regulation of the Andalusian Equestrian Federation. “There is a manifest non-compliance with the regulations on animal protection by practices covered by the regulation of harassment and demolition,” the public ministry concluded its reproach, which transmitted the investigations to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development before that they fell on deaf ears.

If the Extremadura animal protection law dates from 2002 and the Andalusian one from 2003, Castilla y La Mancha updated its in 2020 to define them as “sentient beings”, and whose purpose is to “avoid situations of cruelty and mistreatment, suffering, unnecessary pain or anguish”. Veterinarians have certified that the cortisol levels of cattle – which denote their stress – skyrocket during competition.

In a very critical report, the Avatma association, made up of abolitionist veterinarians of bullfighting and animal abuse, censures the suffering of animals, aggravated by the fact that they are young, eral or steers. Competitions culminate in fractures, dislocations, injuries, concussions from head trauma, broken horns, and death from a broken neck. After injuries, the calves are euthanized.

The pole, between 2.70 and 3.70 meters, ends in a jab that tears the skin of the calf. / M. WHEEL

“The cattle mostly used are tame breeds, limousine, Charolais, retinta, and their crosses, and for training they are always tame at a young age, calves and calves, in order to initiate young riders and horses into the activity. The fighting bulls, the bullfighting breed, are much scarcer in number, they are much more difficult to handle and can be dangerous for inexperienced riders and horses, they are used almost exclusively in competitions, alternating with the tame ones”, confirms a veterinarian who knows the activity very closely and asks for anonymity.

The Spanish Equestrian Federation eliminated bullying and demolition as a sport in 2010. “The competition had little roots at the national level and in the embroque there were accidents and the horse bled. We understood that everything that causes incidents in the health of the animal was not a sport”, argues Venancio García, general secretary of said entity, whose animal welfare committee was established five years ago, when bullying and demolition was no longer considered a sport.

The four equestrian federations that support the tournaments and share andl inter-community regulations to regulate competitions They are aware that animal groups are watching them closely, and they recently changed the name of harassment and demolition, which is now called dressage and field work. The rules have been modified several times and many terms that implied violence have been removed, although the competition remains the same. For example, where before it was clarified that each collar -formed by a garrochista and a supporter- attacked a tame cattle and another wild one, now it only mentions cattle in a generic way, although in practice gentle cattle are still used in each competition. Until now, the vet cared for injured horses in competitions, but not calves, while now he is supposed to heal all animals.

José Manuel Alonso, president of the Andalusian Equestrian Federation, assures that harassment and demolition is gaining popularity: “There is a boom in the public and there are more and more people. We understand that there is no animal abuse. This winter Huelva has hosted the last inter-community championship, which had more than a thousand spectators, according to Alonso.

A pole vaulter chases a calf. / M. WHEEL Picasa

In Castilla y León (PP and Vox), where eight competitions are held a year, especially in Salamanca, the Junta alleges that its 1997 regional law excludes the mistreatment of production animals, but ensures that these days it will examine whether the competitions violate some state law, such as 32/2007. “This Administration respects the laws approved by the State, even if it does not share them or go against the traditions of our territory. Consequently, it will study whether this sport modality contravenes current legislation and will act accordingly,” say sources from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Sports.

The Junta de Castilla-La Mancha advances that from now on no more competitions will be held, despite the fact that in 2022 there were four tournaments. “The equestrian federation is not in favor of this type of competition,” say sources from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports, who refuse to answer whether its 2020 regional law in defense of animals has been violated in recent years. This newspaper has unsuccessfully tried to contact Manchego Equestrian Federation.

In Andalusia, where about five events are held a year, the Board ensures that the competition has been adapted to the recommendations made by its head of the animal protection service.

In Extremadura, the Junta (PSOE) does not recognize harassment and demolition as a sporting activity, but every year they are held eight competitions. The equestrian federation, which has requested recognition from the Government of Extremadura as an equestrian sports modality, defends that the events are subject to sports regulations and that they do not need a specific permit to be held. Meanwhile, the regional Executive alleges that it is beyond its competence to verify whether the competitions violate their own animal protection laws.

During the last decade, the municipalities of Badajoz, Jerez de la Frontera (Cádiz), Ciudad Rodrigo (Salamanca) or Tarancón (Cuenca) have awarded various direct subsidies to pole vault associations. “The Administration is handcuffed by the lobbies bullfighting and hunters, completely away from people ”, censures the lawyer García.