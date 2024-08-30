Harassment | An Estonian newspaper tested how a woman in a red dress fares alone in the nightlife – This is what it was like

Molestation|The idea for the reportage is the same as Helsingin Sanomat’s in July. The story of the Estonian newspaper also tells about situations in which men approaching the journalist did not stop their approach despite requests.

Estonian newspaper Eesti Ekspressen tested what kind of harassment a lone female reporter dressed in a red dress faces in the local nightlife. The magazine is one of the most read in Estonia and it focuses on, among other things, investigative journalism.

The idea for the reportage is the same as Helsingin Sanomat’s in July. Thus, there is an opportunity to compare the nightlife culture of nearby capital cities with a small sample.

In the original HS story, the reporter Milka Rissanen put on a red dress and went to the bars of Helsinki on a summer evening to find out what sexual harassment and harassment in the nightlife is like. All evening, Rissanen was confronted with tussles, inappropriate speeches and various types of harassment. A photographer dressed more casually came across the same things Anna Valli.

“Perhaps the saddest thing is that we knew in advance what to expect. Nothing surprised. Sexual harassment and harassment have become normal, although when they escalate, they can be life-threatening for a woman. Of course, not all encounters were disturbing. It was nice to talk to a few people,” the story said.

Estonian colleague Ellen Jõgin an evening in a red dress in Tallinn’s night was more or less the same. The story tells about several situations in which men approaching a journalist do not stop their approach, even if the journalist asks.

The story tells, for example, about a situation where in the morning the journalist is sitting alone outside by the fountains and there a man dressed in a “pajama-looking suit” tries to persuade the journalist to have a hamburger in English. The reporter tried several times to scare the persistent man away without success.

The most distressing situation occurred on the bar’s dance floor, where a man approached from behind without noticing to dance very close.

Milka Rissanen encountered several disgusting situations during the evening.

About HS in comparison, however, the harassment in the southern neighbor seems to be less intense. One reason may be that the Estonian journalist tells the men that he is booked, which Rissanen didn’t say so much. Ellen Jõgi’s colleague, who was dressed more casually, seemed to face more harassment based on the story. A woman dressed in black was touched without permission.

The reporter suspects that the red dress even drove away the harassers.

“It seems that my red dress turns out to be a kind of scarecrow. The men harboring bad intentions try to get as close as possible without being noticed. But it’s difficult, because a woman in a red dress in the middle of the dance floor is like a red flag in a storm on the shore of Stroom,” the story reads.

However, Jõgi writes in the story that during the evening some of the encounters were also quite nice.

Right In the beginning, Helsingin Sanomat didn’t have a reportage idea about harassment in the nightlife either. HS’s story was inspired by a British journalist From Ellie Flynn.

Flynn left in his documentary released in 2022 Undercover: Sexual Harassment – ​​The Truth to hang out alone in the bar streets of London and Liverpool.

Flynn played a drunk who had been separated from his friends. In less than a quarter of an hour, a harasser followed him to the hotel room despite the prohibitions.