I.n the fight against Vladimir Putin’s greatest adversary, Russia’s power apparatus has fallen victim to the chicken. The penal colony in Pokrov, a hundred kilometers east of Moscow, where Alexei Navalnyj has been detained for almost a month, has just put out an order for 1,200 fried chickens. An animal should weigh at least 1.35 kilograms and cost up to 2.51 euros. According to Navalnyj’s Instagram page, on which a status report on his hunger strike appeared on Wednesday after a new lawyer visit, the first chickens are already being prepared in the penal colony. The aim of such measures is to make starving even more difficult for the prisoners.

Navalnyj now wrote that when his lawyer had prepared him for the fact that hunger strikers would usually come to someone who would roast and eat chicken, he laughed: This was impossible in Pokrov, chicken was forbidden, and there was nothing to prepare it. But two days later he, Navalnyj, went into the kitchen to have a drink and saw someone roasting a chicken on a stove that had been brought over.

“All rules have been abolished”

“It goes on like this for whole days. All rules and regulations were abolished. Feast and liberalization! ”Since Wednesday last week, Navalnyj says he has only been drinking water. With the hunger strike he wants to get an independent doctor to examine him for severe back pain. The prison administration rejects this. According to state television reports, Navalnyj simulates living in Pokrov like maggot in bacon. Navalnyj had now also written that candy would be put in his pockets, which he would throw away. “Of course, I knew that the state authorities primarily wanted to discredit the hunger strike and make it look ridiculous. It’s just surprising the primitiveness of the approach. “

Navalnyj’s lawyers announced that their client had now been informed of the diagnosis of an examination initiated by the prison at the end of March: He suffered from two herniated discs and a bulging disc, walked independently but in pain, lost feeling in his legs, progressively also in his palms and Wrists. Navalnyj is offered to take a pain reliever and nicotinic acid, which he rejects as ineffective. Meanwhile, Navalnyj, who reported on tuberculosis cases in his department at the beginning of the week, is in the infirmary of the penal colony because of a cough and fever.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET with F +. GET F + FREE NOW



According to a survey by the opinion research institute Levada-Zentrum, 29 percent of Russians consider the verdict, which sent Navalnyj to a camp detention for a good two and a half years despite a decision by the European Court of Human Rights, to be unjust; 48 percent see it as fair, 23 percent did not want to answer. This is not a majority in favor of the persecution of Navalnyj, which would correspond to Putin’s power. But so far the Kremlin has been able to chalk up a success that there has been no great outrage about the way Navalnyj is dealt with. There are appeals from some intellectuals, a song by a rock group, resentment in social networks. The police state prevents more.

Three members of a medical union working with Navalnyj and fellow campaigners of the politician, who were arrested outside the Pokrov penal colony on Tuesday and Wednesday, were sentenced to eight to ten days’ arrest. Navalnyj’s exiled comrades-in-arms must fear for their relatives in Russia like the head of Navalnyj’s Foundation for the Fight against Corruption, Ivan Zhdanov, for his father, who has been in custody in Rostov-on-Don since the end of March. Since March 23, they have been collecting names and addresses through the Free.navalny.com website for a new protest, which they will announce when it reaches half a million; the first 250,000 were reached after two days, the 400,000 not until Thursday.

Any protest is dangerous. More than 11,000 people were arrested in actions for Navalnyi’s release in late January and early February; there were many arrest sentences, more than 90 criminal proceedings were opened, some defendants have already been sentenced, such as two years in prison for violence against police officers. In addition, a number of Navalnyj’s supporters are still under house arrest in Moscow criminal proceedings for violations of “sanitary and epidemiological rules” in the corona pandemic.