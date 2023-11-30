Harassment | A top player suspected of sexual harassment filed a criminal complaint – the police started an investigation

Police examines whether they are a baseball player Joni Rytkönen young women involved in a suspected case of harassment have committed a crime.

The Joensuu police confirm that they have launched a preliminary investigation due to Rytkönen’s criminal complaint. The police are investigating the case as defamation.

Last spring, Rytkönen was reported to Suek, the Finnish sports ethics center, about sexual harassment.

Based on the report, Rytkö is suspected of sexual harassment against young women. The parties to the case have not met each other. Suspicion of harassment is about messaging.

Harassment report as a result of Superpesis Joensuun Maila, which belongs to the top teams, suspended Rytkönen’s team’s activities in May after that when it had received information about suspected harassment.

In August, Suek announced that he had received an investigation into the case to the decision, and Suek’s disciplinary claim submitter Juha-Mikko Hämäläinen decided to forward the case to the Sports Ethics Disciplinary Board.

The Disciplinary Board wants to deal with the matter in an urgent hearing on December 16. Under consideration, Rytkönen has submitted an application for protective measures to the district court, in which he requests 30 days to respond to the board’s suspicions about him. The board’s proceedings are not public.

To the district court the submitted application was prepared by Rytkönen’s attorney, deputy judge Olli Rauste. According to HS’s information, Rauste appeals to the European Convention on Human Rights, according to which the accused must have sufficient time to answer.

The District Court has given the disciplinary board appointed by the Olympic Committee until Friday to respond to the application for safeguarding measures.

The board should be the highest ethical monitoring body in sports. The district court has to assess whether the disciplinary board is working correctly. The petition submitted to the district court does not go into the details of the case.

A disciplinary claim from the clarification given by the presenter on November 15, it appears that Suek no longer suspects Rytkö of sexually abusing the child.

Suek is now demanding that Rytkönen be punished for violating the sexual autonomy of the young women who were the other party to the message.

“The matter no longer belongs to Suek. We have left it to the disciplinary board”, Suek’s general secretary Teemu Japisson says.

Hämäläinen, the person making the disciplinary claim, takes care of Suek’s assignment to handle the case at the board.

“I’m not going to comment and I can’t. Sports discipline and criminal investigation go their separate ways. The processes are not dependent on each other,” says Hämäläinen.

He emphasizes that Suek does not investigate crimes, but unethical activities.

Is it is very rare that a district court is asked to intervene in a sports disciplinary procedure in the middle of the proceedings.

The Sports Disciplinary Board is a new body that started operating at the beginning of 2022. The Baseball Association is committed to the board’s rules.

So now there are two investigations underway, in one of which the disciplinary board suspects Rytkö of sexual harassment, and in the other the police investigate whether the young women have committed a crime.

Rytkönen is one of Superpesi’s star players. He has won two SM golds in Sotkamo Jymy. Rytkönen has won the Superpesis forward statistics three times.

