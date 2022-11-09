Harassment | A startling research result reveals how common inappropriate behavior is in sports

Large a number of Finnish competitive athletes have experienced inappropriate behavior, discrimination or harassment in the past three years, according to a study by the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek).

Only 33.9 percent of the athletes who responded to the survey on the positive and negative experiences of athletes in Finnish competitive sports have not experienced irresponsible or inappropriate behavior.

The result is startling. For example, a workplace where almost 70 percent of employees are bullied or discriminated against would be a rotten environment.

“You can’t straighten out the corners that 70 percent have experienced [vastuutonta tai epäasiallista toimintaa], but just under 40 percent have experienced it. It was the largest number that came there,” a doctor of psychology Fairy tale Kaski says.

Kaski was the project’s principal investigator. With the percentage figure, he refers to athletes who have experienced so-called other inappropriate behavior, such as mocking laughter and unfair criticism of their own actions.

They are 38.8 percent of the respondents.

“It’s actually less than in international studies and work communities in terms of what we were able to compare bullying and sexual harassment,” says Kaski.

5.2 percent of respondents have experienced sexual harassment. 86 percent of them are women.

“ “It’s actually less than in international studies and work communities.”

Negative experiences of athletes 38.8 percent of respondents have experienced so-called other inappropriate behavior, such as mocking laughter and unfair criticism of their own actions. 14.1 percent of respondents have experienced unequal and discriminatory behavior. 13.9 percent of respondents have experienced bullying. 12.9 percent of respondents have experienced irresponsible behavior. 12.5 percent of respondents have experienced gender-related harassment. 93 percent of them are women. 5.2 percent of respondents have experienced sexual harassment. 86 percent of them are women. 2.0 percent of respondents have experienced physical violence. 53.7 percent of them are men. 33.9 percent of the athletes who responded to the survey have not experienced irresponsible or inappropriate behavior. See also Hockey Chicago’s Henrik Borgström scored two goals, but Blackhawks bowed to Wild in overtime Source: Positive and negative experiences of athletes in Finnish competitive sports research (Suek). More than 2,000 respondents.

Sports psychologist Kaski feels that Finnish sports do not know how to recognize what is inappropriate and irresponsible activity. It demands a lot from the group to which the athlete belongs.

“Cultural perspective is linked to this: something that is not normal starts to become normal. It makes intervention difficult because it narrows everyone’s perspective,” he adds.

Therefore, the sports community needs awareness raising, active intervention and clear guidelines. Looking from the side is no longer an option, but the gaze must be focused on the entire system.

“Now we should get rid of the fact that we take one person on the stick, which is always an easy solution. “That’s the reason for that, and we don’t need to look at how our community works” is the wrong way to go,” says Kaski.

“It doesn’t change the sports culture. We should look at the activities of the community as a whole: how we operate and how it is possible for someone to feel bullied.”

What kind of traces can bullying leave on an athlete or a person in general?

“Improper activity lowers self-esteem and affects performance, so it has a clear connection to well-being, in other words, to the stress experienced in sports,” Kaski answers.

“There is international evidence that it leaves a mark.”

“ “Improper activity lowers self-esteem and affects performance, so it has a clear connection to well-being.”

Local when protecting and building sports culture, it is also necessary to take into account how unpleasant things that come up are resolved. According to Kaske, that path runs primarily in the terrain of psychologists, not lawyers.

Bullying can also be unintentional, because the boundary between bullying and teasing is a line drawn in water, Kaski reminds.

“In a really good atmosphere, it’s teasing, but if someone messes up, I feel it as teasing,” he says by way of example.

“You can never argue with experience: if I feel that it is bullying, then I feel that way. That’s why it should be taken seriously, but that doesn’t immediately mean drastic measures by the sports association.”

Kaske’s solution is a quick intervention and a walk-through locally so that the parties can meet. It is important for the legal protection of both the athlete and the athlete or coach who is the other party.

“If it’s serious, stronger weapons will of course be used.”

Kaski still works as a mental coach for the formation skating team Team Unique. The head coach of the team Mirjami Penttinen was banned for 12 months at the beginning of 2020 due to his inappropriate behavior.

“I feel that it was extremely good that there was a sports psychologist involved in the activity to provide security active athletes. It was also important from the club’s point of view to have someone who could help the organization. Really good things were done there, and it was a learning experience in many ways,” says Kaski.

“ “You can never argue with experience: if I feel that it is bullying, then I feel that way. That’s why it should be taken seriously.”

Satu Kaski feels that Finnish sports do not know how to recognize what is inappropriate and irresponsible activity. Kaski photographed in 2018.

Fresh the survey does not specify which species the survey respondents come from. There were 45 sports organizations involved, from which the survey was sent to almost 55,000 competitive athletes. There were more than 2,000 responses.

Experiences of sexual harassment were clearly and gender-based harassment slightly less than in Suek’s previous study. Active intervention in abuses, public discussion and athletes’ statements on the subject could have influenced the results.

However, it is difficult to compare the data, because it is not known whether the respondents have the same athletes. Whether those who experienced inappropriate and irresponsible treatment did not respond is also open to conjecture.

“Exactly this is an extremely important point: who answered and who did not answer? The questionnaire had been opened more than 3,000 times. Why was it left unfinished? Is it because it’s not directed at me, so I don’t feel like answering, or is it because the situation is starting to make me anxious that I at least don’t want to answer,” Kaski ponders.

Based on the survey, women and young people belong to the risk group of inappropriate and irresponsible treatment. On the other hand, the risk of minorities, who are a risk group, was not verified in international studies.

However, belonging to a minority group can prevent flourishing.

“In other words, they have to be on their toes all the time, which means that minority stress affects the fact that they can’t get positive experiences from sports,” says Kaski.

“ “This is exactly the extremely important point: who answered and who did not answer?”

In sports despite all the mild phenomena nested around it, there is a lot of good, the research shows. Almost 90 percent of the respondents say that they are happy to go to training.

More than 80 percent, on the other hand, feel that you can be yourself in your own club or sports community, regardless of gender, sexual orientation or background.

“Positive experiences are greatly influenced by the individual’s own sense of competence – that is, the feeling that I can and will learn,” says Kaski.

The responsible group, on the other hand, acts as a buffer against inappropriate activity.

“In other words, the fact that there is a good atmosphere, we dare to intervene and we make sure that we follow our own rules of the game.”