Harassment | A spitting man attacked a woman in Vallila – The police were previously looking for a “serial spitter” in the same area

The case told to HS is reminiscent of the “serial spitter” a few years ago.

Woman says that he was the victim of an unknown man’s spitting in Helsinki’s Vallilanlaakso over the weekend. HS has seen confirmation of the woman’s criminal report.

The woman says that she was jogging in the Vallilanlaakso with her dog early on Saturday when she saw an unknown man on the side of the road.

The man grabbed the electric scooter next to him and started driving towards the woman. When he hit the spot, he didn’t even pass the woman, even if there was room on the road.

“He clearly crouched right next to me, turned his head, reached up and spat in my face,” the woman says.

The woman does not appear in this story by her name, because she is afraid that the man will find her again. For the same reason, he deleted his earlier Facebook update about the matter.

Spitting after that the man continued his journey.

The woman says that she found spitting in the face humiliating and confusing. After the incident, he has tried to find a reason for the man’s aggressive behavior.

“I was in no way in the way, and the dog did not jump towards her,” the woman says.

Later the woman found old news articles on the so-called serial spitterwho spat on several passers-by in Kallio and Alppila in 2019. At that time, at least a significant part of the victims, if not all, were women.

Woman hopes others will be alert when moving outside. The woman describes the man who spat on her as slightly shorter than average and blond. The hair was dark and short.

The man had sunglasses on his face, so she couldn’t see him properly. From the outside, he looked very ordinary, the woman says.