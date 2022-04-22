Harassment at the Liceo Duccio di Boninsegna in Siena, the complaint is triggered

A case of alleged sexual harassment against a girl by a teacher of the Duccio di Boninsegna artistic high school of Siena was announced this morning during a press conference of the association Donna calls Donna.

A precise complaint that however reveals as the professor over time he would have harassed other students with heavy comments. The girl you decided to denounce today has finished her course of studies but she still wanted to take this step, supported by her classmates, and make her malaise explicit.

Harassment in Siena, the reaction of lawyer Bini: “The girl should not be ashamed. Shame on the adults who molest “

The case starts in 2020 when in a video published by a group of female students of the school it was emphasized how the professor’s attitudes caused them pain and discomfort. The complaint was not followed up but the girls moved on.

In 2021 one of them turned to the association Donna calls Donna that last January 27, through the lawyer Claudia Binisent a pec to the head teacher, to the regional and provincial directorates of public education in which it was explained that “the teacher had behaviors sexually and harassing and inadequate with the students”, it was emphasized that there was “a direct responsibility of the school on the lack of protection of the pupils ”and asked for“ immediate necessary measures ”for their protection.

At the same time, students and female students also moved. 49 of them wrote to the head teacher asking for measures. The same manager, urged by Donna calls Dannaafter a series of checks, finally sent the report last January to the public prosecutor’s office Republic of Siena for the investigations of competence on the professor still in service.

“The prosecutor will do what it has to, comments the lawyer Bini, however, beyond a possible sentence of the professor, we are interested in that schools take on the problem and protect the girls. In any case, a girl who goes through such things must talk about it and not be ashamed. Rather adults be ashamed that harass“.

