Author: Yusuf Ansari

The corona vaccine is to be started soon in the country. Earlier in some Muslim society, there has been debate on whether it is halal or haram. 9 Muslim organizations led by Mumbai’s Raza Academy have announced that the Ulema will first check if the vaccine is halal. Only after their approval, the Muslims came forward to get it installed. At the same time, many Ulama and Muslim organizations have appealed to Muslims to get the Corona vaccine without any controversy. Like the Corona vaccine, questions have already been raised about the polio and measles vaccine. Such questions have been arising on every medicine or vaccine. First some ulema refer to them as haram in the name of the use of pig fat. Then some Ulama come forward and say that there is no harm in using them to save lives. In this way, it takes many years for any new vaccine, injection or medicine to become halal for the Muslims. Indonesia, which has the largest Muslim population, has also created a ruckus. The President of the country, Joko Widodo, has announced that he will not introduce it in his country until it is confirmed that the vaccine is made in an Islamic way, and is completely halal. In 2018, the Indonesia Ulema Council issued a fatwa declaring the measles vaccine as harmless.

Important decision of UAE on use of pork in COVID Vaccine, Islamic body justifies

Actually, the Quran describes some things as forbidden for Muslims. Surah Albakra’s rectangle In 173, it is said, ‘He has only murdar (dead animal), blood, pork and an animal on which someone other than Allah is named. Whoever is forced and forced on this, is not going to disobey and is not going to go beyond the limit, then there is no crime on him. Of course Allah is merciful and forgiving. ‘ On the basis of this rectangle, some Muslim organizations are calling the Corona vaccine unsafe. On the basis of this, the United Arab Emirates largest fatwa council has declared it justified for Muslims despite the use of pork gelatin in corona virus vaccines. Council President Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayya said that corona virus vaccines can be kept separate from Islamic sanctions if there is no other option, as the first priority is to save human life. Quranic order in this regard is very clear.

It has not yet been proven that pork or fat has been used in the corona vaccine. No pharma company or medical expert has confirmed this. According to medical science experts, when a vaccine is made by taking antibodies from an animal, it is called a vector vaccine. But there is nothing like it in the case of Corona. Researcher Dr. Chandrasekhar Gillurkar, who researches the indigenous corona vaccine with Bharat Bio Tech, says that the pig and the corona vaccine have no link. Then there is the question of how the ulema have the way to test whether the vaccine contains pork gelatin. In which Islamic Idara is there such a system of investigation? If it is, then why was the vaccine not made there? Actually, this is a conspiracy to remove large sections of Muslim society from the Corona vaccine by getting involved in the debate of Haram-Halal. It is unfortunate that they are carrying out this conspiracy, which has the responsibility of making Muslims aware.

This will definitely weaken the war against Corona. Muslims will be held responsible for this. Radical Hindu organizations will find another weapon against Muslims. Muslims should consider how any ulama or religious organization can have the right to abolish this exemption given by Allah, if Allah has given permission to eat haraam to save lives in the Quran!