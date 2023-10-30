Tsunoda’s bad mistake

It could have been a turning point for AlphaTauri and it was only half so, although eighth place in the Constructors’ standings is now a reality thanks to the six points scored by Daniel Ricciardo. There could easily have been ten in total, if Yuki Tsunoda had been a little more lucid and less aggressive in carrying out the assault on Oscar Piastri.

The Japanese pilot, in fact, he attacked on the outside the McLaren driver then tightened too much towards the inside when he had not yet completed the overtaking. The contact between the wheels of the two cars sent Tsunoda into a spin, thus seeing what would have been a ‘comfortable’ points placing behind his teammate Daniel Ricciardo disappear, crowning a super comeback given that Yuki started from bottom of the starting grid due to the new power unit installed in Mexico City.

The Commissioners’ decision

The Stewards investigated the episode – even in the previous round the two touched each other in the first change of direction – but did not take action: “The two cars were fighting for position and the contact occurred before they went to the rope in Turn-1 – we read in the press release – Piastri was simply in the middle of the track and didn’t move while Tsunoda tightened too much towards his opponent from the outside and ended up spinning.”

The words of Yuki Tsunoda

“Congratulations to the team and Daniel for the points achieved. As expected, the pace was good. Too bad about that accident with Piastri. I was happy with my stint on the hard tyres, without which I wouldn’t have got up to eighth place and it certainly showed how good the car was. It was difficult to keep up with the others and I felt the tires were starting to struggle, so I wanted to pass as soon as possible. I apologize for the accident which made me slip to the back of the group. This track suited our car well and, given the slow corners in Brazil, I hope we can have the same potential and the same chances of fighting for the top-10.”