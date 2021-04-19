The Leganes he condemned himself to an undeserved draw in a duel in which he pretended to be the alpha and omega of all good things. Also of the bad. The pepineros enjoyed opportunities to score from the start, but their lack of skill embodied in the marred opportunities of Eraso, Arnáiz and Avilés gave wings to a Ponferradina that avoided defeat with a free-kick from Sielva after the expulsion of Omeruo in the absence of 15 minutes. Before, Sergio (31 ‘) had opened the scoring for the locals. Lega wastes an auspicious day to threaten Almería’s third place while Ponfe follows in the wake of the play-offs without finishing their teeth. Those of Bolo are six points from Rayo.

He soon ran over the party in a muffled howl. Silenced despair in the vastness of nowhere. Guilt of Eraso, which wasted after three minutes one of those occasions that later pass like replay movies on nights of sleepy doom. Clear. Very clear. It was in an armed counter by Arnaiz and generously given by Avilés, one of the novelties of the eleven eager to Garitano, who with three novelties with respect to the Cornellá team (Silva, Avilés, Pardo) looked forward to victory. The Navarrese only had to push her to the empty door, but he entertained himself by controlling it. Adot stole his wallet, his goal and, incidentally, his soul. Also to a Leganés who, due to the frustration of the lost occasion, changed his skin from ambition to sadness. From attack to hopelessness. Slump made football that shielded the confidence of Ponferradina.

Better placed and more courageous, those of Bolo raised the decibels of their football to dominate for about half an hour, but they went out of tune at the edge of the area, where they were unable to find the letter of the goal. Yuri had the clearest in a heads up against Risk that the goal closed well (27 ‘). Without an angle, the Brazilian sent her to the side of the net and closed the chapter of visiting arrivals unconscious in the first half.

Since then the cucumber dominance has been imposed with recurring occasions that, like a tsunami of quicksand, cornered the Ponfe in the area of ​​a good Caro. Silva, Pardo (from 40 meters), Rubén Pérez or Sergio González they warned before the latter opened the can in a commotion in the area after a corner resolved with futsal mischief: with a toe to nail it where there was no space (31 ‘). Ponfe protested Silva’s foul on Adot at the start of an action that Ais Reig deemed legal. The first act closed with Eraso and Pardo again touching 2-0. It would not have been undeserved.

Faint comfort that turned into a repeated curse after the restart. Valcarce first threatened, but Miguel and Arnáiz They responded by touching a goal that, in the case of the talaverano (53 ‘), was an even more pornographic failure than that of Eraso. Alone, without a goalkeeper and in the small area, the ’10’ threatened to adjust so much a simple shot that he sent it out. Incomprehensible because of his talent and because the play had signs of perfect action. In the genesis, Avilés, his pressure and overflow turned into jets of danger by a right wing excited from the start. The failure of Arnaiz plunged his namesake left-hander into depression out of hopelessness.

Garitano replaced it with Brandon almost 20 minutes later to balance the scale of danger without knowing that Omeruo he would take care of busting his intentions. The Nigerian center-back won the second yellow for stopping a clear counter that left Lega with one less. Sielva did not miss the foul (74 ‘) to nail it in the squad and equalize a match that, for football, deserved to be beaten home. Just a minute before Avilés had crashed a Maradonian play against the post. Beauty antithesis of the suffering with which Leganés closed a match in which they did everything good. And also everything bad.

