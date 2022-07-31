Charles Leclerc he had made it to become leader of the Hungarian Grand Prix. After retaining the third position at the start, he overcut Carlos Sainz on the occasion of the first pit stop and then with the same average tire he overtook George Russell with a true masterpiece on the outside in Turn-1. At that point, as in Monaco, the strategic coup of Red Bull arrived, which displaced the Ferrari wall. Just as it looked like rain was coming, Verstappen, fourth behind Russell and Sainz, entered the pits to place a double undercut with a second stop.

The Dutch driver started with the soft compound, then mounted the average, thus making the undercut on Hamilton, and then with the second undercut the Red Bull even put the Dutchman in a position to attack Charles Leclerc. Ferrari, in fact, instead of responding with Sainz he decided to stop Charles Leclerc to defend the lead and thus the victory of the race. At that point it seemed too early for the Ferrari wall to mount the soft, and after two stints with the medium tire the solution remained was the hard tire.

Leclerc, however, struggled a lot with that compound, which had already proved not to be competitive with the Alpines previously. Verstappen passed Leclerc for the first time, then even made a mistake with a 360 ° spin, keeping second position and then overtaking Leclerc again. The Monegasque radio immediately said that the hard tires were bad and Ferrari then called him back to the pits to fit the soft compound. In doing so, Leclerc he finished the race in sixth position also behind Perezwho started eleventh.

The strategies hypothesized by Pirelli did not even include the medium-medium-hard solution chosen by Ferrari to defend the lead and not jeopardize the conclusion of the race by Leclerc. Which, without blame, has again seen the events blow not only the victory, but also the podium. On the other hand, Red Bull, strong of the advantage in the standings and ready to take any risk, allowed Verstappen – with error – to conquer the eighth success of the season out of 13 races staged. Below are the Pirelli strategies envisaged for the Hungarian Grand Prix. Leclerc stopped on lap 40 for the second time out of 70 laps scheduled, 30 laps were too many for the soft compound. But, simply, Ferrari should not have responded to the Red Bull gamble by lengthening the stint (Leclerc had a very fresh tire compared to his rivals, having stopped later) and playing a comeback in the final with the soft compound.