White’s own goal in the 55th minute and Guimaraes doubled in the 85th minute. Tottenham +2 on the Gunners with 90 ‘from the end, with a clearly favorable goal difference. Sunday in Norwich (last and relegated for some time) a point will be enough for the former coach to finish in 4th place

First an own goal by Ben White, then a doubling by Guimaraes. Arsenal loses 2-0 and Conte’s Tottenham approaches qualification for the Champions League. After the victory (and overtaking) of the Spurs, which arrived on Sunday in the match against Burnley, the Gunners failed the assault on fourth place, making up for a defeat at Newcastle. Four days after the 3-0 win in the direct clash with Arteta’s team, Kane and teammates – now at +2 and with a favorable difference that cannot be bridged (+24 against Arsenal’s +9) – become masters of their destiny . The match against Norwich (last in the standings and already relegated) is scheduled for Sunday, while the Gunners will host Everton. Conte rejoices, even if the time to celebrate has not yet come. See also La Equidad looks for a surprise against a favorite Junior in the South American

first half – Arsenal are still betting on Nketiah in the middle of the attack. Saka and Smith-Rowe are the starters on the flanks, with Odegaard inventing between the lines. In defense there is the former Bologna Tomiyasu, called to oppose the trident of the Magpies, composed of Almiron, Wilson and Saint-Maiximin. However, the Japanese player’s game lasts just forty minutes, until the injury that forces the Gunners to play for the first change: in his place, inside Cedric Soares. In the first half hour, Arteta studies Howe. Saka is exalted with a couple of flashes, but the match does not ignite. At 36 ‘Saint-Maximin invented the first goal-ball of the match, with a shot aimed at the low corner. Ramsdale deflects for a corner, at half-time he is still 0-0.

recovery – The second half opens with a fright: after an aerial confrontation with Nketiah, Schar remains on the ground. The defender gets up shortly after, but is still forced to leave the field: in Newcastle, inside Lascelles. At 56 ‘comes the 1-0 goal. The ball ends up in the net for a touch from White, who tries to anticipate Wilson but deflects behind Ramsdale. Arsenal shuffled the cards, including Gabriel Martinelli, Lacazette and Pepe, but Newcastle did not stop pushing. Wilson tries twice, then tries the coup: Ramsdale is out of goal and the thirty-year-old kicks almost from midfield, but the ball ends up on the side by a whisker. To put the icing on the cake, in the 85th minute, Guimaraes takes care of it, who signs the 2-0 using a block from the Gunners goalkeeper. In the final they try to remedy Saka, Odegaard and Cedric, but without success: Arsenal returns to London defeated, while in the capital the Tottenham fans rejoice. See also Salah imprints on the "historic 2000"!

Championship – Desisgnato the first finalist of the Championship playoffs. It’s Huddersfield, who beat Luton Town at home with a goal from Jordan Rhodes in the 82nd minute after the 1-1 draw. Tomorrow Nottingham Forest will host Sheffield United, defeated 2-1 in the first leg. On 29 May at Wembley it will be decided who will go up to the Premier along with the already promoted Fulham and Bournemouth.

