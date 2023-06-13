J-POP Manga has released new details on the arrival of a collector box set for Harahara Sensei – Chain Reactions. The work of Yanagi Takakuchi will come in a special box which will include all four volumeswhich we will be able to buy in all comic books, bookstores and online stores starting from 21 June at the price of €27.60.

Let’s find out all the information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Hara Hara Sensei – Chain Reactions by Yanagi Takakuchi Big trouble in Tokyo in the hard boiled miniseries signed by Yanagi Takakuchi with an exceptional female protagonist Milan, June 12, 2023. How far can a quiet provincial teacher go to save her little sister from the underworld? J-POP Manga presents Hara Hara Sensei the spectacular series that blends mystery and action in full hard boiled style signed by Yanagi Takakuchi! The complete miniseries will be available in a exclusive box set collectible from 21 June in bookstores, comics and in all online stores. Ever since her dream of working in academia has foundered, Azusa has been working as a teacher at a country school and spends her days enduring the terrible treatment she receives from both students and peers. When she learns that her younger sister Ruka, her only remaining relative, is in big trouble in Tokyo, Azusa decides to return to the big city… where she will face Yakuza thugs and ruthless threats in a rhythmic hard boiled tale full of tension, action and suspense. The stubbornness and desire for redemption move the choices of a female protagonist that is really difficult to forget in a succession of twists, bullets and explosions! The collector’s box Hara Hara Sensei containing the four volumes of the series awaits readers looking for strong emotions in bookstores, comics and in all online stores starting from 21 June. Hara Hara Sensei – Chain reactions

by Yanagi Takakuchi

Collector’s Box – 4 Volumes (Complete Series)

Format – 12.4×18 – Brochure With Overload

Pages – 192 Each, B/W

Price – €27.60

Source: J-POP Manga