The fighting game genre is one that lends itself well to crossovers of all kinds. Super Smash Bros Ultimate It is the most recent case, but we must not forget titles like Marvel vs. Capcom, Street Fighter x Tekken, and the thousand collaborations that titles like Mortal Kombat and Killer Instinct have had in their latest installments. Now, Katsuhiro Harda, producer of Tekken, wants to take this concept to the next level, and make a union between the most popular fighting games of the moment.

During the most recent episode of Harada’s Bar, the YouTube program where this producer interviews multiple Japanese developers, he revealed that he would love to make a crossover between series like Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Killer Instinct, Soul Calibur, The King of Fighters, Guilty Gear, Tekken and more. This was what he commented:

“I have said it for years. Previously, I have worked on similar things directly. The developers are not against the idea. They would love to make a product together, like an ‘all-stars’. It would be great to do something like a King of Fighters of the entire fighting game industry. 2D or 3D, it doesn’t matter, we would decide who enters. It would be nice to do a joint venture to do it too, but the creators are not the ones who decide. These adults would fight over which company would handle it, so I’ve ignored this idea for the last 20 years. It just wouldn’t work.”

Sure, this is just a wish of the producer, and at the moment there is no official information. Considering that Tekken x Street Fighter is not yet a reality, seeing a project of this magnitude come to fruition sounds like something impossible, even if all the developers involved want it, something even Harada agrees with. However, this is still an incredible dream.

Editor’s Note:

The only way I see a game like this possible for real is if Masahiro Sakurai takes charge of the job. With the Super Smash Bros. series, he has shown strong and clear ideas to adapt characters of all kinds to this formula, so his experience could serve to unify fighting games under one name.

Via: Katsuhiro Harada