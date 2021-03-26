Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The activities of the 18th edition of the “Sharjah Heritage Days” celebrate the night of the fifteenth of Sha`ban (Haqq Al-Layla), as it organizes a series of activities targeting children who are visitors today, Saturday (March 27) from 5:30 to 8:30 pm, with the aim of spreading awareness of the importance of Preserving the memory and traditions of grandparents in celebrating this occasion, in an entertaining atmosphere for young visitors.

The Department of Events and Activities in the “Sharjah Heritage Days” invited parents to participate in the most beautiful heritage costume competition for children by dressing their children in traditional costumes on this occasion. Visitors to the event will also have a date with sessions telling the middle stories of Sha`ban, and educational workshops for making talis and decorating girls’ dresses. And a group of traditional games was displayed in (House of Popular Games).

The falcon

In the square in the middle of the Heritage Square in the heart of Sharjah, visitors to the events queue to carry the falcon bird on their arm and take memorial photos that bring them back to the memory of grandparents and the first Emirati fathers who had a deep relationship with this bird and became a symbol of the values ​​of the nose, pride and fathers it carries. The handler who catches birds for them and helps them to survive in the desert.

Amidst the heritage of 29 Arab and foreign countries, adults and children take pictures with falcons carried on their arms, embodying one of the eternal images in the memory of Emirati society that appears in many heritage blogs, magazines and newspapers.

Documenting narrations

On the other hand, a number of academics and heritage specialists stressed the need to document oral heritage narratives and benefit from all segments of society in collecting and archiving them, noting that it represents the memory of places and their inhabitants, and losing them is a loss of the identity of societies and a loss of the spirit of their culture.

This came during a session organized by the Sharjah Heritage Institute, within the activities of Sharjah Heritage Days, and during the session moderated by Dr. Mona Bounama, Dr. Najeeb bin Khaira, Associate Professor in the Department of History and Islamic Civilization at the University of Sharjah: The interest in oral history is at the core of our Arab and Islamic heritage and civilization. It can be considered the civilization of the novel, adding: In the past, it was used to reproach those who make mistakes in speaking, and not those who make mistakes in writing and recording. Our history was recorded by informants and narrators, after I set standards for writing these novels.

Part of the symposium activities

Dr. Saleh Al-Lahibi, Assistant Professor in the Department of History and Islamic Civilization at the University of Sharjah, shed light on manuscripts and their importance in the documentation process, indicating that manuscripts are considered as the next stage for oral narration, and he said: The manuscript is every book handwritten, and time has passed, and it represents a state of transformation. Cognitive from oral fiction to notation. As for the researcher Abdullah Abdul Rahman, he emphasized in his intervention the importance of the oral narration, saying: The oral narration has become the basic document in the process of codifying the folklore in the Emirates. He added: The UAE has taken care of this aspect for many years, dating back to before the Union, due to the interest of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, with this heritage, as he was keen to facilitate the task of documenting folklore by establishing a center Documents and research in Qasr Al Hosn, which was supervised by a group of researchers, and with the passage of time the work of the center expanded, and it was able to collect many documents related to the Emirates.