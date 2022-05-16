SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The medicine and health insurance group Hapvida had a consolidated net loss of 182 million reais in the first quarter, reversing a positive performance of 152 million obtained a year earlier, according to a balance sheet released on Monday.

The numbers include data from NotreDame Intermédica, a rival incorporated by Hapvida in mid-February of this year.

The company found an operating result measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 414 million reais from January to March, down 11.3% year-on-year.

Analysts, on average, expected Hapvida to have an Ebitda of 713 million reais, according to Refinitiv data.

Hapvida shares were among the biggest drops of the day, ending down 2.2%, while the Ibovespa rose 1.22%.

Total claims, an important performance indicator for a group of health plans, soared 11.3 percentage points in the quarter over a year earlier, to 76.9%. Intermédica’s indicator stood at 83%, considering February and March, while the Hapvida index alone rose 5.9 points, to 71.4%.

