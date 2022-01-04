SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Hapvida announced this Tuesday that it expects to complete the purchase of rival Notre Dame Intermédica in early February, after the operation is approved without restrictions by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade).

“The next stage includes the closing of the operation, which should take place in early February 2022”, stated Hapvida in a material fact.

Shortly before publication, B3 suspended trading in the company’s shares.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.)

The post Hapvida expects to complete the acquisition of Intermédica in early February first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Hapvida #expects #complete #acquisition #Intermédica #early #February #ISTOÉ #MONEY