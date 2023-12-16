Hapvida's Board of Directors approved the 5th issue of simple debentures, not convertible into shares, unsecured, with additional personal guarantee, in the total value of R$1 billion, aimed exclusively at professional investors.

The issuance will be carried out in a single series, with the remuneration corresponding to 100% of the accumulated variation in the average daily DI rates (DI Rate), exponentially increased by a surcharge equivalent to 1.75% per year.

The net resources to be raised will be used to re-profile financial liabilities, the company said in a statement to the market.



