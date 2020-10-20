Highlights: 9 miscreants arrested by police in Hapur

There was a case of robbing a truck loaded with goods worth lakhs

Crooks caught with truck, one shot

Bottles, cartridges and knives recovered from miscreants

Hapur

The Kotwali Pilkhuwa police and SWAT team arrested nine vicious miscreants after the encounter on Monday. During this time a bullet was shot in the leg of a crook who has been admitted to the hospital. Arms and truck looted with goods worth lakhs of rupees have been recovered from the possession of the arrested miscreants.

Kotwali in-charge Naresh Kumar said that six days ago armed miscreants looted a truck loaded with goods worth lakhs of rupees. The police started searching for the miscreants. It was reported from the informer that some crooks are present in the textile center. When the police reached there, the miscreants started firing. He said that the police retaliated and nabbed nine miscreants.

During this, a bully named Ajay Yadav was shot in the leg. He was admitted to the hospital while eight miscreants were caught and brought to Kotwali. The official said that a looted truck was found at the place where these people were found, in which goods worth about Rs 25 lakh were loaded. Bottles, cartridges and knives have been recovered from these people. The interrogation of the captured miscreants continues, so that some more incidents can be revealed.