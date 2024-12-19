Feeling and sitting comfortable are sister concepts, beyond the letter that changes the meaning of both verbs. With the challenge of designing the most suitable furniture to perform at maximum performance for the greatest number of hours, Razer offers a haptic cushion, capable of transmitting sensory information through touch, specifically, through vibrations. The Freyja model (300 euros) tests the user’s capacity for wonder from the first minute with a technology that promises to mark a before and after in its genre. For now, the immersive sensation is fascinating for gamers looking for new experiences.

The operation is simple. Simply plug it into the power and get into action after pairing via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with the PC. In addition, since it is a cushion, it can be used both on the desk chair and on the sofa, without cables in between. The accessory is made with a padded fabric, ideal for prolonged use, and without the electronic equipment inside the product being visible to the touch. In the case of the chair, the cushion can be left anchored using adjustable elastic belts. Its handling and customization of functions is also very intuitive thanks to an application that regulates the intensity of the effects, whether for games, movies or music, compatible with the computer, game console, mobile device (both IOS and Android).

In the product test, the Freyja measured its potential with the games Assetto Corsa and Euro truck simulator 2, with outstanding results. But the most interesting thing about the innovation is its pioneering spirit to set trends in the world of gaming, with enormous potential for improvement in the coming years.

On the other hand, the same manufacturer has launched its Kraken V4 Pro headphones (450 euros) on the market. From the first listen you can see a clean and clear sound, both in bass, medium and treble, which makes these headphones a very considerable option for those who demand acoustic quality in frequency ranges between 20 Hz and 28 KHz, which which is not common in the common denominator of accessories of its kind, generally with lower features.

As with the Freyja cushion from the same manufacturer, Razer incorporates haptic abilities into the headphones, in order to enrich the sensations of music, with precise vibrations. The physical interpretation of sound waves is commendable, with development possibilities that are They will be refined as the months and years go by. Little by little, video game creators will be sensitive to this market demand with the compatibility of their titles with this technology, with an added customization always appreciated in such a demanding market.

The Kraken v4 pro not only stand out for their haptic qualities. It also offers a HUB to facilitate absolute control of its operations: Vibration, equalization, volume, user profiles, with the option of connecting to other devices with type C and USB 5.3 access. In the various tests carried out on Discord it is found that the equipment lives up to expectations, with a very successful quality of bass, midrange and treble. And the same thing happens with the microphone, without cuts and with quality “almost” comparable to a professional one. And as it could not be otherwise, it incorporates an RGB system, which for some users could make no sense since there is no way to view the headphones while they are being used, not to mention its greater or lesser impact on battery life. . Users with more delicate ears will notice the pads and appreciate the breathable qualities, especially for those who use the cases in the hot months, which are becoming more common throughout the year.

In the technical characteristics chapter, the Kraken v4 pro model weighs 397 grams and has a 40 mm diaphragm, with a biocellulose TriForce driver and plenty of connectivity, both wireless (2.4 GHz via OLED control center or Bluetooth 5.3) or with USB type A or 3.5 mm cable. Codec.

The battery offers 50 hours of sound without the need for plugs, without activating the haptic and lighting technology. The duration will be 45 hours with haptic technology and lighting turned off and up to 13 hours, with full haptic activity and lighting effects. The foldable wideband microphone includes Razer’s patented HyperClear (unidirectional), with a sensitivity of -42 ± 3 dBV/Pa, 1 kHz and a response frequency of 100 Hz – 10 kHz.