The Águilas del América team played two preseason games prior to the start of the 2023 Apertura Tournament. The Azulcrema team faced Toluca in a goalless draw, while this Tuesday they faced Rayados de Monterrey where they faced their former coach, Fernando Ortiz.
In a game mostly played in the middle sector of the field, the score leaned in favor of the royal team due to the slightest difference with a goal from Germán Berterame. In this regard, ‘Tano’ spoke about his feelings on defeating his previous team.
Happy to beat America?
In an interview, the Argentine technical director explained that he is fully grateful to the Coapa institution, highlighting that they gave him the opportunity to work at the head of the club.
“I am extremely grateful to the American institution that gave me the opportunity to work, for life I will be grateful to everyone and there will not be one of that institution or employee that I will not be grateful for, from everything that was obviously said Very few of us know the truth about how it really was, but I am leaving calmly and with dignity.”he mentioned.
On the other hand, Fernando Ortíz took the opportunity to talk about the elimination suffered at the hands of his staunch rival in the Clausura 2023 seminal, for which he decided to resign after failing to win the title.
“We couldn’t achieve it (the championship) and as a coach I had to step aside taking charge of the situation and that was the reality”sentenced.
