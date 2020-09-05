Teachers’ Day is being celebrated across the country on 5 September. Teachers’ Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India. On this day, students express their love and respect for teachers in different ways. On Teacher’s Day, students also congratulate their teachers on this special day. In such a situation, we are telling you some special messages and shayari, which you can send to your teachers. Not only this, you can also share these messages on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram.

1. What makes us human

And give the identity of right and wrong,

Those manufacturers of the country

We salute you!

Happy teachers day

2. was in the darkness of oblivion

Made an identity

Me from the world

Made unknown

He is pleased

Master made me a good person

Happy teachers day

3. Thank you teacher for making my world perfect,

Happy teachers day 2020

4. Gave me the store of knowledge

Made me ready for the future

For what you did

No words to me thanks

My best wishes to all the gurus

Happy teachers day

5. You are my guide,

You are the lighthouse of life,

Happy Teacher’s Day.