Happy Teacher’s Day 2020: Teacher’s Day is special for all of us. September 5 is a day when we remember them with reverence for the guidance and wisdom given by our Gurus (teachers). On this occasion, people call their teachers, visit them or share their memorable photo on social media. All this is to show respect and respect for their guru.
All of us today are due to the efforts and sincere guidance of our teachers. In Indian philosophy of life, the Gurus have been told more than God.
Get Guru Govind Dau Kaka Kake.
Balihari Guru, you told Govind Dio.
Talking about the beginning of Teacher’s Day and its history, the second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September 1888 in Tamil Nadu. In his honor, this day is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Dr. Radhakrishnan was the second President of the country and is remembered as a pioneer of Indian culture, an eminent educationist, a great philosopher and a devout Hindu thinker. Dr. Radhakrishnan, who has overwhelmed the whole country with his scholarship, was awarded the highest honor Bharat Ratna by the Government of India.
So, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, let’s say friends in honor of your teachers with a few selected shayari and pictures Happy Teacher’s Day –
Gururbrahma Gruurvishnu: Gururdevo Maheshwara.
Guru: Brahma Tasmai Shri Gurve Namah
Happy teachers day
What is right, what is wrong
You teach these lessons
What is false and what is truth
You explain this
When nothing tastes
You make the roads easier
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
That make us good and true person,
Give identification of right and wrong,
Many congratulations to those teachers.
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
You are the inspiration of my life,
You are my guide
You are the lighthouse of life,
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
Where is Guru without knowledge,
There is no end to his knowledge here.
Where the teacher taught
The statue of the courtesan rose there.
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
Make us literate
Explain what life is
When we fall we give up courage
Only such great people are called teachers
Greetings to all Gurus on Teacher’s Day
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
Guru’s position is highest
Guru bin koi na duja
Guru crosses everyone’s boat
The glory of the Guru is the greatest
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
By ignorance, the flame of knowledge is lit
We have got education by staying with you,
When we wander in the wrong way,
So on our own we have shown the right path
Happy Teachers’ Day 2020
