Happy Teacher’s Day 2020: Teacher’s Day is special for all of us. September 5 is a day when we remember them with reverence for the guidance and wisdom given by our Gurus (teachers). On this occasion, people call their teachers, visit them or share their memorable photo on social media. All this is to show respect and respect for their guru.

All of us today are due to the efforts and sincere guidance of our teachers. In Indian philosophy of life, the Gurus have been told more than God.

like –

Get Guru Govind Dau Kaka Kake.

Balihari Guru, you told Govind Dio.

Talking about the beginning of Teacher’s Day and its history, the second President Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was born on 5 September 1888 in Tamil Nadu. In his honor, this day is celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Dr. Radhakrishnan was the second President of the country and is remembered as a pioneer of Indian culture, an eminent educationist, a great philosopher and a devout Hindu thinker. Dr. Radhakrishnan, who has overwhelmed the whole country with his scholarship, was awarded the highest honor Bharat Ratna by the Government of India.

So, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, let’s say friends in honor of your teachers with a few selected shayari and pictures Happy Teacher’s Day –

Gururbrahma Gruurvishnu: Gururdevo Maheshwara.

Guru: Brahma Tasmai Shri Gurve Namah

Happy teachers day

What is right, what is wrong

You teach these lessons

What is false and what is truth

You explain this

When nothing tastes

You make the roads easier

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020

That make us good and true person,

Give identification of right and wrong,

Many congratulations to those teachers.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020

You are the inspiration of my life,

You are my guide

You are the lighthouse of life,

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020

Where is Guru without knowledge,

There is no end to his knowledge here.

Where the teacher taught

The statue of the courtesan rose there.

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020

Make us literate

Explain what life is

When we fall we give up courage

Only such great people are called teachers

Greetings to all Gurus on Teacher’s Day

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020

Guru’s position is highest

Guru bin koi na duja

Guru crosses everyone’s boat

The glory of the Guru is the greatest

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020

By ignorance, the flame of knowledge is lit

We have got education by staying with you,

When we wander in the wrong way,

So on our own we have shown the right path

Happy Teachers’ Day 2020