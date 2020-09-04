Guru along with parents also plays an important role in our personality building. Gurus not only teach us but also teach us to differentiate between the good and the bad of life. The day of expressing gratitude to your teachers will be different this year due to ‘Teachers Day’, Corona epidemic because schools and colleges are closed due to Corona but you can send a message to your teachers.

– By erasing ignorance, the lamp of knowledge is lit. By Guru Kripa, I have received this precious education. Happy teachers day

-Gururbrahma Gruurvishnu: Gururdevo Maheshwara. Guru: Brahma Tasmai Shri Gurve Namah Happy teachers day

– What is right, what is wrong, they teach you a lesson, what is the truth, what is a lie, they explain, when something does not seem easy, you make the path easier. Happy teachers day

– You have made me feel worthy that I have given my goal, all the time you have supported me whenever I felt that I was defeated! Happy Teacher’s Day!

-Guru’s importance will never be less, no matter how much progress we make, there is every kind of knowledge on the Internet, but good is not recognized by bad. Happy teachers day 2020

– He was in the darkness of the unknown, made his identity unknown to me from the sorrow of the world, he was so blessed that his Guru made me a good person. Happy teachers day 2020

– The more life is decorated with the love of parents, the more important it is with the blessings of the teacher, understanding that parents are good to win in welfare, the more it is because of the Guru that the country’s credibility is. Happy Teacher’s Day “