Gerard Piqué and Shakira live this Thursday, February 2, their first separate birthday, after twelve years of relationship. While the former Barcelona player celebrates reaching 36, the singer from Barranquilla turns 46.

For now, despite the fact that they have been away for several months, they are both living in Barcelona.

At the moment, Gerard Piqué is kept in his city by the different business offer that he maintains and, of course, his closeness to Fútbol Club Barcelona. For her part, the press indicates that Shakira wants to leave Barcelona to go to the United States with her children. However, until now the transfer of the artist and her offspring to North American soil has not been made official.

Under this scenario, in which they are not together but not completely distant, the first images of their first birthday after the separation were known.

And, from the outset, the videos are telling. She looks smiling and he “very serious”according to the portal ‘CHANCE’, from Europa Press.

‘Shakira, smiling; I hammered, very serious’

Clara Chia, Piqué and Shakira. Photo: Instagram: @3gerarpique / BZRP Music Sessions #53 – The Orchard Music

As they were able to record the cameras of ‘CHANCE’, Shakira began her 46th birthday very calmly.

The Colombian singer was seen leaving very early to take her children to school. “Something that she has not done in recent days,” according to the portal in question.

Also, as seen in the records, Shakira did not lack a smile. Unlike other moments in which the ‘paparazzi’ have stalked her, the artist did not save any greetings to the press.

His shining face stole all eyes.

On Piqué’s side, the exposure time was shorter. The former Barcelona player was seen in the early hours of this Thursday leaving the house with his new partner, the young Clara Chía Martí.

In fact, according to ‘CHANCE’, Piqué was seen as “very serious”. Even, points out the specialized portal, he and his partner would have “turned up the volume of the music to the maximum”

