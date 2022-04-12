This is the story of a happy senior dog because his family had given him a nice surprise. The sweet dog Daisy, in fact, was celebrating her 15th anniversary that day birthday and his human family decided to celebrate their furry friend with a beautiful one partya big party, to celebrate his simply extraordinary life.

We knew we wanted to throw her a big birthday party. To celebrate her extraordinary life and as a tribute to her roots!

The sweet chihuahua she has been living with her human family for 15 years: the owners adore her and she adores them. When it came time to celebrate her birthday they thought of doing things in style, as Nguyen, the owner of Daisy, said.

Nguyen said family and friends spared no expense or effort to secure a Daisy the perfect birthday party, to make sure that everything was simply unforgettable. And so it was, because the little dog smiled all the time.

All the special people of Daisy were present, to be able to celebrate 15 years of life. A really exciting time in which, as you said Nguyenowner of the dog, you could feel all the love they felt for each other.

Elderly dog ​​happy with his birthday party: there was also a cake in the shape of a chihuahua

Daisy’s family also made her a truly one-of-a-kind cake. Not a normal birthday cake, but one just for her, which was made completely in the image and likeness of the special birthday girl.

When we brought the cake for her special moment, her eyes filled with tears and she was so happy.

Despite her age not quite so young, Daisy enjoyed the day and had a lot of fun, thanks to all the people who love her more than anything else in the world.