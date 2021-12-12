Hicham Bousefiane is one of the fastest and most destabilizing footballers not only in Malaga but in the current Second Division. If it were not for the injuries that have shaken him mercilessly, he would still be in a superior team.

The Moroccan winger returned to play an official match almost a year later. The previous one was on December 16, 2020, in the Cup, against Coruxo. He reappeared after recovering from a previous injury. He could only play 33 minutes. New muscle ailment in the hamstrings of his left leg and goodbye to the season. It was his third injury. The previous two were quadriceps.

Since then his path has been an ordeal. To make matters worse, he did not get rid of COVID-19, which hampered his recovery and turned his tendency to injure himself into an ‘X-File’. Last season he only played 44 minutes. The 33 in Coruxo, nine in Almería and only two in Castellón.

Last March Hicham went to France to request a second medical opinion.to. When things seemed to be on track, in October he suffered a new quadriceps contracture and more lost time.

For this reason, after returning to the pitch in the 70th minute in Ipurua against Eibar, he came out with all the desire in the world and ready to eat the grass.. A wonderful play ‘a la Supersónico Juanito’ on the right wing ended in a goal from Brandon Thomas, who saved Málaga a point in a very difficult field. Now the goal is to avoid a new relapse. In top form, Hicham will be unstoppable.

The confirmation of Dani Lorenzo

Another of the great news that this meeting left was the confirmation of Dani Lorenzo as an excellent footballer with enormous projection in his first start with the first team. Quality, recovery, career and a lot of sacrifice. This was what he commented after finishing his good performance. “I knew it was going to be a difficult day, with high-level people, but I’m here and I have to adapt. I said to myself: I have to do what I know how to do and help the team to find the three points. At the hotel they told us the eleven, when I saw that ‘Dani Lorenzo’ played I got nervous, but automatically I changed the chip to do what I know how to do, he also commented proud of the work that is done from below. “I came for the youth, I am with Malagueño and from the first day I came, you can see the level of the quarry. Each player can take the step, there is a level. Malaga is doing things very well at the quarry ”.