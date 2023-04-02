Happy Palm Sunday 2023: phrases and quotes to send on Whatsapp today, April 2nd

PALM SUNDAY 2023 PHRASES – Today, April 2, 2023, we celebrate Palm Sunday which marks the beginning of Holy Week, which ends with Easter. On this day, according to the Gospel story, we remember Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, joyfully welcomed by the crowd with palm branches in hand. Are you looking for some phrases to send via WhatsApp to friends and relatives for the occasion? Here are some that might be right for you:

Palm Sunday is the great portal that introduces us into Holy Week, the week in which the Lord Jesus moves towards the culmination of his earthly life. He goes up to Jerusalem to complete the Scriptures and to be hung on the wood of the cross, the throne from which he will reign forever, drawing humanity of all times to himself and offering everyone the gift of redemption. (Pope Benedict XVI)

May this twig bring much peace and serenity to your home and loved ones! Happy Palm Sunday. (Anonymous)

Peace is like an olive branch given on Palm Sunday. It will last forever if we know how to keep it with love and kindness! (Anonymous)

Love of neighbor is the greatest gift we can give to others! Happy Palm Sunday! (Anonymous)

May peace, serenity and harmony reign in your home. Happy Palms! (Anonymous)

The olive branch is the symbol of peace: here’s a virtual branch for you too, so that there may always be peace and joy in your heart! Happy Palm Sunday! (Anonymous)

The bells ring and the white doves fly to the sky: Happy Palms to you and your family! (Anonymous)

“Hosanna to the son of David! Today the Church repeats throughout the earth these words with which the multitude, gathered in Jerusalem for the Easter celebrations, acclaimed Jesus of Nazareth. The Church calls this day Palm Sunday, in memory of the palm trees that the inhabitants of Jerusalem and the pilgrims threw as Jesus passed by, greeted with great enthusiasm by the crowd” (John Paul II)

The period preceding Easter is the period in which life moves slowly towards its fullness and, with its strength so little understood today, it also pushes us to renew ourselves, to embrace the uncertain flow of life with a new vision. (Susanna Tamaro)

We always remember that hate never pays. Only a strong desire for love and peace can save us. Happy Palm Sunday everyone. (Alessia S. Lorenzi)

Best wishes from the bottom of my heart… Happy Palm Sunday! (Anonymous)

Who am I, before my Lord? Who am I, before Jesus who enters Jerusalem for celebration? Am I capable of expressing my joy, of praising him? Or do I distance myself? Who am I, in front of Jesus who suffers? (Pope francesco)

May peace always be in your hearts… Happy Palm Sunday! (Anonymous)

May the Lord bless you and all your family. Happy Palm Sunday! (Anonymous)

A wish for Peace and Serenity. May this day also bring you much happiness. Happy Palm Sunday! (Anonymous)

