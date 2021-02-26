As usual with the firsts and confirmations of the entertainment world, Ángel De Brito confirmed the sweet news in his program Los Angeles de la Mañana, broadcast by Thirteen that the brand new goalkeeper of the Argentine National Team, Franco Armani is waiting for his first baby together to his partner the Colombian model, Daniela Rendón.

Although neither Armani nor his partner referred at the time in this regard, the footballer is expected to make a comment about it in the next River meeting, on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. against Platense.

Franco Armani came to River in 2018, emigrated from Atlético Nacional de Colombia, a club in which he shone as a starting goalkeeper. Despite arriving as a great reinforcement, few were going to imagine his bright future in the millionaire club and the great leaps in his career: he became an undisputed starter, debuted in the Argentine National Team in one if not the most important match of the cup of the world of Russia 2018 and won the Copa Libertadores against his rival club.

Precisely at that very important moment in his life, when he made his debut in the World Cup, his partner dedicated a tender message to him on social networks: “My warrior of a thousand battles. One day you dreamed it, you asked God for it and here you are fulfilling your dream, my dream the dream of all of us who have seen you grow as a professional. With all my champion from the hand of God. My favorite. Go”, Daniela wrote, who on several occasions came out to defend the 1 on her social networks.

The news was barely known the fans and the media ‘Millionaires’ They revolutionized the networks with the corresponding congratulations to the protector of their bow. Now the only thing missing is the word of the protagonists who have been showing their great moment as a couple on their networks for days.

Look also

Look also



JCH.