A few hours after the last digit of our calendar changes and the sound of the glasses to give the gun to renewed illusions, it is time to review and new resolutions for the year that we are going to release.

For twelve months we have dealt with very varied topics in this little corner dedicated to hunting and conservation.

The summary is a simple task, since the role played by new technologies allows us, with a single click, to have all the information immediately.

48 Friday, during the twelve months of the almanac, in which we have dealt with very varied topics in this little corner, with opinions for all tastes and colors, but always with respect and with the innate passion that comes from loving the countryside. Respect that, to our regret, is not reciprocal.

Hunting, field, conservation, our hunting dogs, game species, cuisine, even politics, and each and every one of these themes have a common link: love of the countryside and its conservation.

Hunting dog

That is why, although new things are always learned, I cannot get anything negative about the last year, since everything that comes from the heart is very difficult to contain anything bad.

Flour from another bag is the subject of the new resolutions regarding the year that we are going to start, my list is extensive (like every year), and I always have months or more intentions to finish it. That is why I want to capture the priority for 2022:

Above all illusions, what we all wish is for this terrible pandemic that seems to have no end to end.

Be more careful, if possible, in the field. I don’t want to read any more news that there has been an unfortunate hunting accident.

May our leaders listen to us before signing laws for everything related to the field and conservation. See the nonsense of the new animal welfare bill. In March, they will listen to us …

Keep learning from my fellow hunters, whether they are veterans or newbies, they all have a lot to teach and contribute.

To introduce two dishes of game meat a week into my diet, not for being a hunter but for my own health.

Although we already do, do not forget to bring a garbage bag on my days in the field and back to the starting point, make sure that everything is clean (even if the garbage was already there). Please collect the pods.

High mountain hunting. What do you win …

Follow my personal challenge to hunt all the species allowed in Spain (I’m still missing some).

In my hunting trips, leave the car in the farthest place to have to walk more (this point is like the gym, which very few of us fulfill).

Take me with more sense of humor the insults that I receive for being a hunter and always respond to these, arguing my way of life from respect and education.

In this list you would put “be happy”, but I already am because I have the great privilege of enjoying the field and its conservation.

I stop here, although my illusions are like a waterfall, I want to make a very special mention to all those who have left us this year and carry them in each of our hearts. To those who are fighting so hard to stay, all the strength in the world.

After this small list of resolutions that I share with you, I wish you a healthy 2022 so that we can continue enjoying with all of you, in this our little corner.

New Year

And to all those who do not understand it, wish you the best in the world, so that you can have the opportunity to meet someone who thinks differently than you and above all, respect him.

Happy New Year, cheers and good hunting!