His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, published through his account on “Instagram” a new poem on the occasion of the advent of the new year, in which he said:

Fifteen and twenty two

The Year of Excellence and the Advance

We start striving for fifty

and carry on walking by his wall

We are different, we are afraid of Manlin

And do not count his loss to the Supreme

On the approach of past fathers

with determination, creativity, and cleverness

Contribute to all fields

science and industry or trade

I want to make millions

It is important for us to make civilization

And the plot of the hostiles does not shake us

Our army protects his home

Our history is full of two pasts

history has given them

And the present are roses and two winds

And our hearts are in it daring

By our actions we give evidence

slanderous

Do not hear the words of the cattle

People of slander and stumbles

hold together, turn and swear

united and ably

His approach unites us with empowerment

Are you sure of his victory?



