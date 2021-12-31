His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, published through his account on “Instagram” a new poem on the occasion of the advent of the new year, in which he said:
Fifteen and twenty two
The Year of Excellence and the Advance
We start striving for fifty
and carry on walking by his wall
We are different, we are afraid of Manlin
And do not count his loss to the Supreme
On the approach of past fathers
with determination, creativity, and cleverness
Contribute to all fields
science and industry or trade
I want to make millions
It is important for us to make civilization
And the plot of the hostiles does not shake us
Our army protects his home
Our history is full of two pasts
history has given them
And the present are roses and two winds
And our hearts are in it daring
By our actions we give evidence
slanderous
Do not hear the words of the cattle
People of slander and stumbles
hold together, turn and swear
united and ably
His approach unites us with empowerment
Are you sure of his victory?
