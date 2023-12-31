Happy New Year 2024: author's phrases to send to friends and relatives for New Year's greetings

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2024 PHRASES – Tonight, Sunday 31 December we will say goodbye to 2023 and welcome 2024 with the hope that it will be a better year after the recent ones which will not be worth remembering. For the occasion we will receive many messages of greetings via sms or whatsapp to which we will be asked to respond. Do you have little imagination? Don't want to be repetitive? Are you looking for famous author's phrases (or rather quotes)? Here are some:

New Year's Eve is a harmless annual institution, useful only as an excuse for promiscuous drinking, phone calls from friends and stupid resolutions. (Mark Twain)

An optimist stays up until midnight to see in the New Year. A pessimist stays up until midnight to make sure the old year is over. (Bill Vaughan)

The right behavior throughout the holiday season is to be drunk. This state culminates on New Year's Eve when you are so drunk that you kiss the woman you married. (PJ O'Rourke)

Good intentions are useless attempts to interfere with scientific laws. Their origin is pure vanity. Their result is absolutely nil. They are simply checks that men cash from a bank where they have no account. (Oscar Wilde)

The old year has passed. Let the dead past bury its own death. The New Year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the tasks and possibilities of the next twelve months! (Edward Payson Powell)

Always be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man. (Benjamin Franklin)

The year that is coming will pass in a year / I'm getting ready and this is the news. (Lucio Dalla)

Are the author's phrases not enough for your Happy New Year 2024 greetings? Here are some others found on the web:

I hope you spread joy and happiness wherever you go all 365 days of this 2024 and get the same in return. Happy New Year to you!

To put an end to something old, we must start a new thing, wishing you a heart full of joy even if the words here are few. Happy New Year!

Expand your friends circles this new year, meet new people, communicate and make new friends. It's about rejoicing and welcoming the new year in grandeur.

Every new year gives you the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your part this year and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy 2024!

May you be blessed enough to spend this new year with your parents, friends, loved ones. Be grateful and you will only have good things come to your mind. Happy 2024.

Happy New Year (2024) from the TPI editorial team.