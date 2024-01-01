Happy New Year 2024: many phrases and quotes for your wishes

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2024 GREETING PHRASES – 2024 has begun. Yesterday, Sunday 31 December, we said goodbye to 2023 and welcomed the new year. Many of us have received (or are still receiving) many greeting messages that we want to respond to. Are you running out of ideas? Don't know what to answer? Don't panic, this article could be for you. We have collected some useful phrases for your Happy New Year 2024. Here they are

I hope you spread joy and happiness wherever you go all 365 days of this 2024 and get the same in return. Happy New Year to you!

To put an end to something old, we must start a new thing, wishing you a heart full of joy even if the words here are few. Happy New Year!

The beginning of each year brings you one step closer to achieving your dreams. I hope this year is the turning point and your dreams finally come true.

May every star in the sky bring love and happiness to you. Happy New Year 2024!

May you be blessed enough to spend this new year with your parents, friends, loved ones. Be grateful and you will only have good things come to your mind. Happy 2024.

Every new year gives you the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your part this year and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy 2024!

Expand your friends circles this new year, meet new people, communicate and make new friends. It's about rejoicing and welcoming the new year in grandeur.

The right behavior throughout the holiday season is to be drunk. This state culminates on New Year's Eve when you are so drunk that you kiss the woman you married. (PJ O'Rourke)

The old year has passed. Let the dead past bury its own death. The New Year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the tasks and possibilities of the next twelve months! (Edward Payson Powell)

Always be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man. (Benjamin Franklin)

The year that is coming will pass in a year / I'm getting ready and this is the news. (Lucio Dalla)

An optimist stays up until midnight to see in the New Year. A pessimist stays up until midnight to make sure the old year is over. (Bill Vaughan)

Happy New Year (2024) from the TPI editorial team.