Happy New Year 2024: images for your greetings on WhatsApp
2024 is finally here. In the next few hours, many of us will receive many messages of greetings to which we will have to respond. Are you running out of ideas? Don't know what to answer? Don't panic, this article could be for you. We have collected some useful images for your happy new year 2024. Here they are:
Phrases
We have seen the images for your Happy New Year 2024 greetings, but let's also see some phrases that could be useful. Below we have collected some of them (download it to your mobile phone or PC and send it to relatives and friends):
- The old year has passed. Let the dead past bury its own death. The New Year has taken possession of the clock of time. All hail the tasks and possibilities of the next twelve months! (Edward Payson Powell)
- Always be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man. (Benjamin Franklin)
- The year that is coming will pass in a year / I'm getting ready and this is the news. (Lucio Dalla)
- The beginning of each year brings you one step closer to achieving your dreams. I hope this year is the turning point and your dreams finally come true.
- May you be blessed enough to spend this new year with your parents, friends, loved ones. Be grateful and you will only have good things come to your mind. Happy 2024.
- The right behavior throughout the holiday season is to be drunk. This state culminates on New Year's Eve when you are so drunk that you kiss the woman you married. (PJ O'Rourke)
