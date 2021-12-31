Happy New Year 2022: author phrases to send to friends and relatives for good wishes

Tonight, Friday 31 December we will say goodbye to 2021, characterized by the Covid 19 pandemic, and we will welcome 2022 with the hope that everything will return to “normal”. For the occasion we will receive many greetings messages via sms or whatsapp to which we will be called to respond. Do you have little imagination? Don’t want to be repetitive? Are you looking for famous phrases (or better quotes), by the author? Here are some Happy New Year 2022: author phrases to send to friends and relatives for New Year’s greetings, phrases for your wishes for a good 2022:

The New Year is a harmless annual institution, useful only as an excuse for promiscuous drinking, phone calls from friends and stupid intentions. (Mark Twain)

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year. A pessimist stays up until midnight to make sure the old year has passed. (Bill Vaughan)

The right behavior throughout the holiday season is to be drunk. That state culminates in the New Year when you are drunk enough to kiss the woman you married. (PJ O’Rourke)

Good intentions are futile attempts to interfere with scientific laws. Their origin is pure vanity. Their result is absolutely nil. They are simply checks that men collect from a bank they don’t have an account at. (Oscar Wilde)

The old year has passed. Let the dead past bury its own death. The new year has taken possession of the clock of time. Everyone is cheering on the tasks and possibilities of the next twelve months! (Edward Payson Powell)

Always be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man. (Benjamin Franklin)

The year that is coming in a year will pass / I am preparing this is the news. (Lucio Dalla)

Happy New Year (2022) from the TPI editorial team.