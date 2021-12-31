Happy New Year 2022: phrases and images for your wishes on WhatsApp

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022 PHRASES IMAGES WISHES – 2022 is now upon us: tonight – December 31, 2021 – we will say goodbye to the old year to make way for the new. All with the hope that it will be better than what is closing, especially from the point of view of the pandemic … Many of us in the next few hours will receive many messages of good wishes to which they will have to respond. Running out of ideas? Don’t know what to answer? Don’t panic, this article might be for you. We have collected some useful phrases for your happy new year 2022. Here they are:

The beginning of each year takes you one step closer to achieving your dreams. I hope this year is the turning point and that your dreams finally come true.

May every star present in the sky bring love and cheer to you. Happy New Year 2022!

I hope you spread joy and happiness wherever you go all 365 days of this 2022 and get the same in return. Happy New Year to you!

To put an end to something old, we must start something new, wishing you a heart full of joy even if the words here are few. Happy New Year!

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year. A pessimist stays up until midnight to make sure the old year has passed. (Bill Vaughan)

The right behavior throughout the holiday season is to be drunk. That state culminates in the New Year when you are drunk enough to kiss the woman you married. (PJ O’Rourke)

The old year has passed. Let the dead past bury its own death. The new year has taken possession of the clock of time. Everyone is cheering on the tasks and possibilities of the next twelve months! (Edward Payson Powell)

Always be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man. (Benjamin Franklin)

The year that is coming in a year will pass / I am preparing this is the news. (Lucio Dalla)

Each new year offers you the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your part this year and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy 2022!

Expand your friends search this new year, meet new people, communicate and make new friends. It is about rejoicing and welcoming the new year in grandeur.

May you be blessed enough to spend this new year with your parents, friends, loved ones. Be grateful and you will have only good things that come to your mind. Happy 2022.

Images

We have seen the author’s phrases and not for your happy new year 2022, but we also see some images that could be useful. We have collected some of them below (download it on your mobile or pc and send it to relatives and friends):