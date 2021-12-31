Happy New Year 2022: images for your wishes via WhatsApp or social

HAPPY NEW YEAR 2022 WISHES IMAGES – Do you want to send some cute images of Happy New Year 2022 to some friend or relative but you don’t know what to send? Don’t panic. We at TPI have collected some images that might be right for you (download them to your mobile or PC and send them to relatives and friends):

Phrases

Why not attach some happy New Year 2022 phrases to the images? Here are some of them:

An optimist stays up until midnight to see the New Year. A pessimist stays up until midnight to make sure the old year has passed. (Bill Vaughan)

The right behavior throughout the holiday season is to be drunk. That state culminates in the New Year when you are drunk enough to kiss the woman you married. (PJ O’Rourke)

The old year has passed. Let the dead past bury its own death. The new year has taken possession of the clock of time. Everyone is cheering on the tasks and possibilities of the next twelve months! (Edward Payson Powell)

Always be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each new year find you a better man. (Benjamin Franklin)

The year that is coming in a year will pass / I am preparing this is the news. (Lucio Dalla)

The beginning of each year takes you one step closer to achieving your dreams. I hope this year is the turning point and that your dreams finally come true.

May every star present in the sky bring love and cheer to you. Happy New Year 2022!

Each new year offers you the perfect opportunity to start something new and fresh. So do your part this year and make the world a better place for yourself and others. Happy 2022!

Happy New Year 2022 from TPI.