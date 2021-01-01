new Delhi: After many countries of the world, now the new year 2021 has begun in India. This year went with some good and many bad memories. But when it passed, people were seen celebrating its passing. Night curfew has been imposed in many cities in India due to Corona. However, in places like Goa, Patna and Bhopal, people are also seen partying fiercely.

Usually, people often celebrated on the occasion of New Year. Especially in big cities, people used to party all night and celebrate the New Year with their relatives and friends. But this time it is being seen in few cities of the country. Due to the entry of new variants of Corona in India, the administration has imposed a night curfew from 11 am to 6 am, showing strictness.

In cities like Goa, Patna, Bhopal and Kolkata, where people are seen having fun, in the big cities like Delhi, Mumbai, there is silence on the streets due to the night curfew. Police forces are deployed everywhere and crowds are not being allowed to gather.

New year starts from New Zealand

First of all, the New Year 2021 began in New Zealand. On this occasion, the people there burst firecrackers and welcome the new year. After this, New Year 2021 was welcomed with great fanfare in Australia.

