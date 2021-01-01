Happy New Year to all our readers. The new year has started around the world, people are openly welcoming this new year. They are celebrating the new year in their own way with new expectations. Everyone left the year 2020 and looking forward to the year 2021 with hope, many people are wishing for a better year for their loved ones, family and well-wishers. Talking about India, the new year has started with much happiness and positivity across the country.

President Ramnath Kovind congratulated

– Happy New Year is being celebrated all over the country, everybody is congratulating each other on the new year. On this occasion, the President of the country has also congratulated the countrymen for this new year 2021. He said, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes for the New Year. The new year is an opportunity to start a new beginning and reinforce our resolve for individual and collective development. This time of challenges arising from Kovid-19, for all of us It’s time to move forward in unison. “

Happy New Year greetings and best wishes. The new year is an opportunity to start a new beginning and reinforce our resolve for individual and collective development. This time of challenges arising from Kovid-19 is a time for all of us to move forward together. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 1, 2021

New Year Celebration Live Updates:

Be it the first sunrise of the year from Guwahati or the first Ganga aarti on Benares, today it is all new. On the first day of the year, see how the Mother Ganga Aarti took place at Assi Ghat in Benares and how people started the year 2021 with positiveness.

Ganga Aarti scene at Assighat in Banaras

#WATCH | Ganga Aarti being performed at the Assi ghat in Varanasi, on the first day of the year 2021 pic.twitter.com/4KtnmFoIyQ – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2021

The famous Gurudwara Bangla Sahib of Delhi was also decorated on the occasion of New Year.

Delhi: Gurudwara Bangla Sahib was lit up to mark the commencement of the new year 2021 “We pray for this year to be a lot less painful. We hope that prosperity touches everyone’s life,” says a visiting devotee pic.twitter.com/rR8Nuyeu4N – ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2020

Every year on January 1, a large number of people come here and start their year. On the occasion of New Year, a devotee said, “We pray that this year is less painful and we hope that prosperity touches everyone’s life.”