The New Year is being celebrated all over the world. In India too, people are celebrating the New Year openly and congratulating each other amid the restrictions imposed by Corona. Fireworks started in the sky at 12 o’clock in the country and people were seen coming out of their homes and welcoming the New Year 2021. Today is January 1 i.e. the first day of the year. Most people would wake up late today due to sending congratulatory messages to each other and enjoying the party, due to which they must have missed the sunrise on the first day of the year. If you have not been able to see the sunrise of today, then we will show you that gorgeous view of the sunrise, which will add four moons to your new year’s debut.

In fact, from Bengal to Guwahati, there were spectacular views of the sunrise. The most panoramic view was seen in Guwahati, Assam. The news agency ANI has released a video of 1 minute 54 seconds, showing the sunrise from behind the mountains. The magnificence of the sun is made in this video. In this video, the incident of the bird passing in front of the sun is affecting people more.

#WATCH | Guwahati in the state of Assam experiences the first sunrise of the new year of 2021 pic.twitter.com/6Kg9wBPCU7 – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Sunrise was also seen on Howrah Bridge in West Bengal. Apart from this, different people in different places of the country also captured the sunrise incident on their cameras. Let us know that the celebration of New Year is being celebrated at different times all over the world. New Year 2021 first entered the Arctic country Tonga. This was followed by New Zealand and Australia.

In the wake of Kovid-19, restrictions have been imposed in many states of the country to prevent mass gathering of people on the occasion of New Year. State governments have imposed curfews as a precaution. However, the country has decreased in terms of corona. The number of infected also decreased.