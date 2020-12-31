In the new year, India will face new challenges on foreign policy. After the situation arising after Kovid and leadership change in other countries, India will have a challenge to adjust itself to the new equation. Know that this year the 4 biggest challenges on India’s diplomatic front-Biden will take over power in the US in January. After Trump’s four-year rule, major changes are expected in US policies. How India advances itself with the US regime change will be challenging. However, the Narendra Modi-led government has a better relationship with the Obama administration. But there has been a big change in the last four years. Also, there have been signs of Biden’s differences over Kashmir and some other policies. Trump had so far supported India on all major issues.

2- How will the issue of China proceed?

At the same time, India has been battling with China on the diplomatic and military front this year. And this struggle continued. The diplomatic mind game between the two countries also continued. The Mind game is expected to continue further next year. China used to bet on isolating India because of its economic strength, and on several occasions India gave the language in response to the same with counter bets. In the new year, after Kovid, the entire country is facing economic challenges, the mind game of both will continue next year and its multifaceted effects can be seen.

3-Relations with neighboring countries

Last year, India witnessed fluctuating relationships with its neighboring countries, especially Nepal, Bangladesh. The talk of Pakistan has been the story of the last several years. At the end of the year, India took the initiative to improve its relations with Nepal and Bangladesh as before. In the new year, how will the relations of neighboring countries move forward and it remains in the interest of the country, the challenge will also remain on this front.

4- Relationship with European countries

After the Brexit deal at the end of the year, the situation in the European countries will change next year. In addition, European countries have seen many ups and downs at the diplomatic level over the years. It had an impact on relations with India. Now in the changed situation, India will have to start from European countries on a new level. Especially the economic front