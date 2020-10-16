Happy Navratri 2020: The 9-day festival of Sharad Navratri begins tomorrow (17 October 2020, Saturday). Saturday will be the first day of Navratri and mother Shailputri will be worshiped on this day. Shailputri, Brahmacharini Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and mother Siddhidatri will be worshiped on the nine days for the nine days of Navratri.

Ghat Establishment Muhurat (Saturday)

Auspicious time – 6:27 am to 10:13 am (great for students)

Abhijeet Muhurta – From 11:44 to 12:29 in the afternoon (Sarvajan)

Static Lagna (Scorpio) – 8.45 am to 11 am (Shubh Choghadiya, best for businessmen)

In the joy of this festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, people send a greeting message to their loved ones. Here we have brought you the most sent and some selected SMS, posters and mantras that you can send to your loved ones.

ॐ Sarve Mangal Mangalye Shiva Sarvartha Adhyade

Sharanye Triyambke Gauri Narayani Namostutte !!

Divine is mother’s eyes,

Mother removes the problems,

This image of mother is unique

Bring happiness to your home in Navratri.

Or the Goddess Sarvabhuteshu Shakti Rupena Sanstha,

Namastasai, Namastasai, Namastasai Namo Namah