Sharadiya Navratri is the festival of worship of Mother Durga, the goddess of power. With the establishment of the urn in nine days on Navratri, the praise of the mother will begin for nine days. Mother Durga is coming on horseback this time due to the Navratri beginning on Saturday. This time, due to Corona virus infection, special arrangements have been made in the temples to visit the mother. Along with this, an appeal has also been made to the people to worship the mother at home. Mothers will be seen in temples through social distancing. It is said that by worshiping the mother during Navratri, many troubles get relief and prosperity is attained. You too wish this Navratri to your loved ones. See similar wish message here:

Mother Durga come to your home this Navratri

Bring Mother Durga with happiness, prosperity and happiness

Happy navratri

Shiva Sarvartha Sarekhaye Sarve Mangal Mangalye

Sharanye Trimbake Gauri Narayani Namoastutte.

यन Jayanthi Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini.

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte.

Or Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shaktirupen Sanstha,

Namastasai namastasai namastasyaai namo namah.