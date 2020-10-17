The festival of Sharadiya Navratri has started from today i.e. 17 October. This festival is celebrated in different ways in every part of the country. Different forms of Maa Durga are worshiped on the nine days of Navratri. Today is the first day of Navaratri and the first day of Navaratri is worshiped in the style of Mother Durga. People also send congratulatory messages to their loved ones on this festival. We are telling you some great SMS, images and messages that you can send and congratulate your relatives and family on Navratri.

1. Shiva Sarvartha Sarvarthe Sareye

Sharanye Trimbake Gauri Narayani Namoastutte.

यन Jayanthi Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini.

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte.

2. Mother Durga happiness and prosperity come to your home this Navratri,

Bring happiness with mother Durga Navratri.

3. Mother’s form is so pleasing, body,

Mind and life become pure,

My house courtyard resonated with the sound of mother’s footsteps.

Happy navratri 2020

4. When grief increases, The solution is nowhere to be found, Then he comes to the court of mother, He takes a smile on his face. Happy navratri 2020

5. Mother’s punishment is such a rare court

Mother listens to all the devotees,

Complete all our desires,

We have come from so far, our mother at your door.

Happy navratri 2020

6. The festival of mother brings thousands of happiness,

This time mother give you all that

Who wants your heart.

Happy Navratri 2020.